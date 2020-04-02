Gov. Whitmer: Michigan schools closed for academic year

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan students will not return to K-12 school buildings the rest of the academic year due to the coronavirus pandemic but will learn remotely, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday.

All public and private schools are more than halfway through a four-week shutdown ordered by Whitmer to combat the outbreak.

She said face-to-face instruction will not resume this spring. Districts will create distance learning programs, with flexibility on how they do so — whether is is online or with printed materials sent to homes or some other option.

Seniors will graduate and other students will advance to the next grade, as long as they were on track to do so before the closure.

Traditional districts and charter schools will get their full state funding, because the state will forgive instruction time requirements and a waive a 75% attendance rule.