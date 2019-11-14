Grandad: School shooter will get help if let out in his 40s

Jesse Osborne talks with attorney Frank Eppes during a sentence-related hearing at the Anderson County Courthouse, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Anderson, S.C. Osborne, a teen who killed his father at home before fatally shooting a first-grader on a South Carolina elementary school playground, is either a traumatized son who can be rehabilitated or a dangerous and pathological liar with no remorse, according to the conflicting testimony of two mental health professionals Wednesday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The grandfather of a teen who killed a first-grader on the playground of a South Carolina school and his father says he will provide for his grandson if he ever gets out of prison.

Tommy Osborne said Thursday at the sentencing hearing for 17-year-old Jesse Osborne he knows his grandson must be punished for killing his son and the boy at school.

But he says he’ll set up a trust fund and other help through his church if the teen isn’t sentenced to life.

A special hearing is being held in Anderson County. A judge is deciding Jesse Osborne’s sentence. The teen faces 30 years to life without parole.

Osborne was 14 when he killed his father then shot at the playground of Townville Elementary School in September 2016.