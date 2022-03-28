House panel OKs major overhaul of Arizona K-12 funding

PHOENIX (AP) — A major overhaul of large parts of Arizona's K-12 school funding formula backed by a school choice group and the Republican leader of the House Education Committee got last-minute approval in the House Appropriations Committee on Thursday.
The party-line vote on the newly-revealed proposal drew major opposition from some school funding experts, some school districts and minority Democrats, who said rolling out large changes to the system that funds education for 1.1 million public school students at the last minute is a recipe for disaster.