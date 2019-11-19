Hundreds of Utah students protest principal’s suspension

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — High school students in Salt Lake City have protested the suspension of their principal after they say he decided to drive home students who had been drinking alcohol rather than report them to police.

Hundreds of students walked out of class at West High School on Tuesday to protest the decision to put Ford White on administrative leave.

Several students told reporters that White was placed on leave Friday, the day after he brought the students home rather than reporting them to police, as is required by school policy. Many of those who left class say White is a supportive principal and the decision to suspend him was unfair.

The protest was largely peaceful, though there was a brief, unrelated fight. White has been principal for about two years.

District officials declined to comment.