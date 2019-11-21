Idaho sports company sentenced for defrauding Oglala Sioux

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Executives of an Idaho company that claimed to help schools fund athletic programs have been sentenced for taking thousands of dollars from the Oglala Sioux Tribe in South Dakota.

The owner of All Around Sports LLC and two of his supervisors were sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court.

Company owner Christopher Hoshaw of Meridian, Idaho, was sentenced to one year of home detention.

Sales manager Calvin Pelichet of Boise, Idaho, was sentenced to two years in federal prison. Kristin DeBoer of Caldwell, Idaho, was sentenced to four months of home detention.

All Around Sports was sentenced to three years of probation.

Hoshaw, Pelichet and All Around Sports also were ordered to pay restitution of more than $157,000 to two Alaskan Native entities.

The Argus Leader reports the cases were brought through the U.S. Attorney's Office Guardians Project, which fights financial crimes against tribes.

