Illinois officials urge driver awareness as schools reopen

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois officials are reminding motorists that schools are reopening. That means lots of children getting on and off school buses.

Secretary of State Jesse White handles motor vehicle licensing and registration. He says school bus safety has been a priority during his two-decade career.

School Transportation News reports that 17 schoolchildren were killed in 2018-19 by motorists who failed to stop for school buses loading or unloading passengers. None was in Illinois.

White says students also should be cautious. He reminds them to look both ways before crossing a street and to stay clear of the 10-foot danger zone surrounding a bus. He says children should stay seated and speak in normal tones while on the bus and stay away from strangers.