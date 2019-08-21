https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/education/article/Indian-mascot-painted-over-at-Skowhegan-Area-High-14368701.php
Indian mascot painted over at Skowhegan Area High School
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (AP) — There will be no familiar mascot when students return to Skowhegan Area High School next week.
Over the summer, workers painted over a mural on the gymnasium wall that depicted an American Indian spearfishing. The same image has been removed from a sign outside the school.
The school board voted to eliminate the mascot that was deemed offensive to Native Americans.
Lawmakers later adopted a state law doing the same.
School Administrative District 54 school board has not yet decided on a new mascot. SAD 54 includes Canaan, Cornville, Mercer, Norridgewock, Skowhegan and Smithfield.
