Iowa AD selected new playoff selection committee chairman

Iowa athletic director Gary Barta has been chosen as the new chairman of the College Football Playoff selection committee.

Barta will replace Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens, who served as chairman and de facto spokesman for the committee the last two seasons. Barta was appointed to the selection committee in January 2019.

Three new members of the selection committee were also appointed Wednesday for three-year terms: former Penn State offensive lineman John Urschel, Wyoming athletic director Tom Burman and Colorado AD Rick George, who replaces Mullens.

Also cycling off the committee are former Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer and Robert Morris University President Chris Howard, a former football player at Air Force.

Urschel was an All-American guard at Penn State before being drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the fifth round in 2014. He retired after three years and is now enrolled at MIT, pursuing a Ph.D in applied mathematics.

