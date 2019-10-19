Juvenile accused of falsely reporting school threat

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Authorities say a juvenile was arrested for allegedly falsely reporting a threat that led to extra security measures at three Wyoming schools.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports that authorities said the juvenile admitted to telling the Safe2Tell program Friday that there was an armed suspicious person on the campus of Natrona County High School in Casper.

Students at the high school sheltered in their locked classrooms as police swept the building with long guns drawn because of the tip. The doors were also locked and all students brought inside at two other nearby schools.

The doors were also locked at a fourth school because of another unrelated tip provided later in the day about a potential threat there. That lockout was lifted after about a half hour.

___

Information from: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, http://www.trib.com