Kansas Wesleyan nursing center campaign closer to goal

SALINA, Kan. (AP) — A new $250,000 grant brought Kansas Wesleyan's efforts to establish a new Nursing Education Center less than $1 million from its goal.

The Dane G. Hansen Foundation announced the grant Tuesday to the fundraising effort. So far, the project has attracted $3.75 million.

The Salina Journal reports the center will be built in a renovated 13,400-square-foot building donated by the Salina Regional Health Center.

The Dane G. Hansen Foundation, based in Logan, was established in 1965 through an estate donation from Dane Hansen. It awards grants and scholarships every year to qualified recipients in northwest Kansas who demonstrate a strong desire for community improvement.

___

Information from: The Salina (Kan.) Journal, http://www.salina.com