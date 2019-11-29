Kentucky school district may sue electronic cigarette makers

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky school district plans to sue electronic cigarette companies for creating what it says is an epidemic of nicotine addiction affecting student health and school learning environments.

News outlets report the Bullitt County Board of Education announced Wednesday that it plans to sue Juul and other industry manufacturers, distributers and retailers. Juul controls about two-thirds of the nation’s e-cigarette market and faces separate investigations by Congress and federal regulators.

The district on Monday unanimously passed a resolution to sue. Superintendent Jesse Bacon says this is a chance to hold the companies accountable.

Attorney Ron Johnson will represent the district. He says Juul has focused its marketing on children through “insidious social media campaigns and influencers” and falsely marketed e-cigarettes as a safe alternative to tobacco.