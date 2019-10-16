Kindergartner brings unloaded gun to Kansas City school

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a kindergartner brought an unloaded gun to a Kansas City elementary school in a backpack, apparently without knowing it was there.

Kansas City Public Schools said in a news release that a teacher was notified after the Faxon Elementary School student found the weapon Tuesday. Police said that the school's security then secured the gun. The student's parents and state welfare officials were notified.

The district statement said, "There is every reason to think that the child was unaware that a firearm had been placed in the backpack." The district said it was unable to comment further because of the ongoing investigation and student confidentially requirements.

