Lawmaker: Senate unable to confirm 3 university appointees

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A key Kentucky lawmaker said Friday that former Gov. Matt Bevin's four last appointments to the University of Kentucky Board of Trustees were out of compliance with state law.

Senate President Robert Stivers, a Republican from Manchester, tells the Lexington Herald Leader that the Senate will be unable to confirm Republicans Bevin appointed late last year because it would improperly throw off the political makeup of the board.

According to a Kentucky law, university board appointments by the governor must reflect proportional representation of the two leading political parties based on the state's voter registration.

Bevin appointed three Republicans and one Democrat before leaving office in December.

“Gov. Bevin did put people on there that takes it out of political balance and I have informed the governor’s office we do not plan to confirm individuals who take it out of balance contrary to the statute,” Stivers said

Stivers added that the board was in balance but “Bevin as he walked out the door appointed three Republicans and one Democrat which would make the political balance 10 Republicans to seven Democrats and that is wrong.”

Democrats currently outnumber Republican in Kentucky.