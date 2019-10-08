https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/education/article/Logan-student-arrested-for-bringing-gun-to-school-14500770.php
Logan student arrested for bringing gun to school
LOGAN, Utah (AP) — A Logan teenager has been arrested after authorities say he brought a gun to school.
The Herald Journal reports the 16-year-old boy was taken into custody Monday afternoon off-campus during a lunch break.
According to a statement from Fast Forward Charter High School, other students spotted the gun in the student's possession and informed the principal.
Logan police were called around 12:30 p.m. and a lockdown of the school was put in place.
Investigators did not say why the teen brought a firearm to campus and if he was still being held.
School officials say counselors will be available Tuesday in case students need them.
