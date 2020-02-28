Longtime Louisiana teacher accused of child sex crimes

HOUMA, La. (AP) — A longtime teacher and award-winning athletic director at a Louisiana high school was arrested and charged with sexual misconduct involving multiple female students.

Joseph Clement, 59, was booked Thursday after an investigation into inappropriate behavior between students and teachers at Terrebonne High School, according to a news release from Houma police.

“Joseph Clement has been a teacher at Terrebonne High School for several years and this behavior has been reportedly going on for quite some time,” Police Chief Dana Coleman said in the release.

Clement has been an educator for nearly 40 years and started working at Terrebonne in 1999, The Houma Courier reported. He served as head football coach and a school website listed him as athletic director.

He was also honored with the 2020 Louisiana State Award of Merit during an athletic director's convention last month, according to the newspaper.

Clement was charged with carnal knowledge of a juvenile, sexual battery, indecent behavior with a juvenile and two counts of prohibited sexual conduct between educator and student. His bond was set at $153,000. It was unclear whether he had an attorney to comment on his behalf.

At least one of the charges involved a female who came forward with allegations after the investigation was launched, police said.

“She was a victim in another school where Clement taught years ago,” Coleman told the Courier. “When she came forward we conferred with the District Attorney’s Office and they OK’d us to go with the carnal knowledge of a juvenile charge.”

Terrebonne Superintendent Phillip Martin told the newspaper that Clement has been suspended.