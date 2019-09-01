Maine university launches naval reserve officer program

ORONO, Maine (AP) — The University of Maine is launching a new program for naval reserve officers.

WABI-TV reports that the five year program will lead to students becoming commissioned naval officers.

The university has selected ten students based on their academic qualifications, leadership qualities, and interest in pursuing science and engineering fields.

Such students will receive naval science training and physical training.

The program's Marine Officer Instructor Michael Flanagan says officials are hopeful that the program will "pay big dividends."