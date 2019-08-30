Man charged in fatal stabbing called unprovoked attack

SEATTLE (AP) — A man suspected of fatally stabbing a 20-year-old man in Seattle's University District earlier this month has been charged with murder, with prosecutors describing the crime as an "unprovoked attack."

The Seattle Times reports 21-year-old Nathan Patterson was charged Monday with second-degree murder in King County Superior Court.

He is being held in King County Jail in lieu of $1 million bail.

Charges say Patterson stabbed John J. Miller behind the Roots Young Adult Shelter Aug. 14. The King County Medical Examiner's identification of the man who was killed differs from prosecutors, who said his last name is Valdez-Miller.

Charges say Patterson had recently been kicked out by his family, who told police they asked him to leave unless he went to rehab for a methamphetamine addiction. Charges say Patterson's family also said Patterson has mental illness.

It wasn't known if Patterson has a lawyer.

