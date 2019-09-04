https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/education/article/Maricopa-County-community-colleges-chancellor-to-14412017.php
Maricopa County community colleges chancellor to step down
PHOENIX (AP) — The chancellor of the Maricopa County Community Colleges District says she intends to step down when her contract ends in May 2020.
Maria Harper-Marinick has been with the district for nearly 28 years and was appointed chancellor in 2016.
She says it's time for a new direction in her professional life.
In April, Harper-Marinick faced a vote of "no confidence" by the Maricopa Community Colleges Faculty Association.
Faculty representatives at nine of 10 colleges in the district signed votes of "no confidence" in Harper-Marinick's leadership.
In a statement Tuesday, Harper-Marinick says the college district has made significant progress and has implemented changes that will yield positive outcomes.
