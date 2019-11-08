Maryland college president named as next system chancellor

BALTIMORE (AP) — The president of the University of Maryland, Baltimore, has been tapped to become the chancellor of the University System of Maryland next summer.

News outlets report Dr. Jay A. Perman is a pediatric gastroenterologist who has served as the Baltimore school's president since 2010. A system statement says Perman also served as the university's School of Medicine chair from 1999 to 2004. It says he then served as the University of Kentucky College of Medicine's dean and vice president for clinical affairs until 2010.

Perman will replace Robert L. Caret, who decided not to extend his five-year contract. Caret was criticized for how he handed the death of Jordan McNair, a University of Maryland, College Park, football player who suffered heat stroke during a team workout and later died.