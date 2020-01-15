Medical center receives approval to build tower expansion

LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire medical center received the green light for a $130 million expansion at one of its campuses.

The construction of the new tower at Dartmouth-Hitchcock's Lebanon campus was approved Monday and faced questions about how to handle traffic from the proposed expansion and other nearby developments, the Valley News reported.

The Planning Board voted unanimously to approve the construction of the approximately 200,000-square-foot, five-story tower.

The proposed tower could have as many 112 new beds and is expected to draw an additional 270 vehicles an hour during peak hours to the state's only academic medical center, a traffic study commissioned by Dartmouth-Hitchcock stated.

Planners worry the hospital's expansion will pose problems for the Route 120 corridor even though traffic engineers have deemed the effect on surrounding roads as “insignificant.”

Dartmouth-Hitchcock disclosed the project will be financed through a combination of equity, fundraising and bonds.