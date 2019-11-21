Men alleging sex abuse by Ohio State doc to address trustees

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Several of the 300-plus men alleging decades-old sexual misconduct by a team doctor are expected to address Ohio State trustees Thursday and urge the university to do more to take responsibility for what happened.

The Board of Trustees agreed to hear from the men, as it did a year ago, but isn’t expected to discuss the matter with them because they’re suing the school over its mishandling of the late doctor, Richard Strauss. Those federal lawsuits are in mediation toward a potential settlement.

Ohio State argued the legal claims are time-barred by law and should be thrown out, but insisted it isn’t dismissing the men and their allegations.

OSU has publicly apologized, but the men contend it hasn’t accepted responsibility and liability for not stopping Strauss when concerns were raised.