Miller Hall elected WVa Board of Education president

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) —

Miller Hall has been elected president of the West Virginia Board of Education.

The board Wednesday unanimously voted for Hall to replace David Perry, who was elected in 2018. Hall was appointed to the board in 2017 by Gov. Jim Justice and previously was the board's vice president.

A Beckley native, Hall served as principal of Woodrow Wilson High School and later held different administrative positions in the Raleigh County Central Office.

Hall said in a statement that the board will “focus our efforts on getting our students back on track while continuing to address the challenges of the COVID-19 crisis, and we will remain diligent in addressing the needs of our most vulnerable students."

The board also voted Tom Campbell as vice president.