NC Republicans offer educator pay carrots for veto override

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republican legislators are offering new carrots for Democrats to join them in overriding Gov. Roy Cooper's state budget veto through even higher raises for educators and staff.

House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger announced on Wednesday a bill would emerge for Thursday votes that would increase average teacher pay 3.9% through mid-2021 — the same as in the vetoed budget. But raises would reach 4.4% should that two-year budget separately become law over Cooper's objections.

The House already overrode the budget veto, but Senate Republicans need at least one Democrat joining them to complete the override.

If there's an override, the emerging bill also would prompt even higher pay for school janitors and secretaries, and for University of North Carolina and community college system employees.