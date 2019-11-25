New Haven students seek out recycling solutions for schools

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — With New Haven’s schools doing virtually no recycling, students are stepping in with the belief they must do something.

“Students would like to recycle; there are recycling bins but they get put into the trash,” said Cooperative Arts and Humanities High School junior Lihame Arouna, a student member of the Board of Education, said last month.

Officials with the city Department of Public Works said the only thing the school system recycles consistently is cardboard.

“To comply with recycling rules established the state of Connecticut, you’re going to need a lot of enforcement on their side, and I think that’s more their concern than ours,” said DPW Director Jeff Pescosolido. “We’re more than willing to service the schools, but it needs a lot of education.”

According to the DPW, the city spent $4,029.95 on waste in the last fiscal year.

Since a recent switch to single-stream recycling, the rules around what can be properly recycled are narrower than in years past. Pescosolido said his department is willing to do education, but he believes the Board of Education first must have a specific intention for a dedicated recycling program; by the time a batch of recycling ends up on the curb, he said, it already could be contaminated with trash and other items that would be rejected by the recycling system, such as shredded paper.

In October, Board of Education President Darnell Goldson suggested the board form a committee to address the issue of recycling; to date, no committee has been convened.

“It’s a major concern in our schools that we don’t recycle,” said Metropolitan Business Academy senior Nico Rivera, a student member of the Board of Education, at a Citywide Student Council meeting Tuesday.

Reducing waste is of particular interest to many of today’s young people because of a United Nations estimate that a rise in global temperatures of 2 degrees Celsius would create an environmental feedback loop that would make life on earth unsustainable for the next generation. An excess of waste exacerbates the main factors behind climate change, scientists contend. In New Haven, as well as elsewhere, students led a movement to pressure the local government into committing to eliminating carbon emissions in the next few years.

Engineering and Science University Magnet School senior Thomas Nardini said students recognize the blue recycling bins in the school as merely “symbolic.”

Why not try composting, suggested Sound School senior Ciara Ortiz Diaz.

“It’s a really convenient way to save ourselves money and time,” she said.

Ashantee Terry, vice president of the High School in the Community student council, said her AP environmental science course has given students a hands-on opportunity to look at the impact waste has on the environment and pick up trash themselves.

“If you want to make a change, talk to your teachers,” she said.

Carolyn Ross-Lee, the district’s Title IX coordinator and the staff facilitator for the Citywide Student Council, asked whether it was important for the district to be educating about recycling. Rivera said he would want to see education about recycling in eighth grade. Arouna said she would like to see it in the curriculum even earlier than that.

“We need to first build a culture of excitement about the environment,” said Ortiz Diaz. “Because culture eats strategies for lunch.”

Interim Superintendent of Schools Iline Tracey said recycling is not consistent across the system.

“In the past I know we used to have more recycling,” she said.

Goldson said he would like to coordinate and convene a committee to address recycling issues “by the end of the year.” He said in October that he was on a cruise ship for a vacation and, from his balcony, he saw the ocean was littered with plastic, which led him to worry about the state of recycling in the schools.

“A system this large should be recycling,” he said.

