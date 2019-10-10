Nobel a boon to Binghamton University, says president

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — The president of Binghamton University says the Nobel prize just awarded to a faculty member will help the school build its reputation in research.

M. Stanley Whittingham won this year's Nobel Prize in chemistry with two others for work on developing the lithium-ion battery. The 77-year-old British-American chemistry professor came to Binghamton in 1988 after 16 years at Exxon Research and Engineering Company. His pioneering work dates from the mid-1970s.

Binghamton President Harvey Stenger noted Wednesday that few schools boast a Nobel laureate. He said the award will burnish the school's reputation in chemistry and material science research.

Stenger described Whittingham as hard-working and humble.

Whittingham told reporters the award would raise the profile of the university and inspire people to look up the location of Binghamton.