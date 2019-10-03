Ohio University suspends all fraternities over hazing claims

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio University has suspended all its fraternities following allegations of widespread hazing.

The university said Thursday that the suspension of the 15 fraternities was immediate and indefinite. It followed allegations within the past week of hazing at seven of the fraternities.

Jenny Hall-Jones, the university’s dean of students, says it’s troubling that seven fraternities have been or will be under investigation, and the university will not risk student health and safety.

In May, the university expelled a fraternity for hazing, alcohol and drug use, and other student conduct code violations after the alleged hazing of an 18-year-old freshman who died in November.

At Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, a hazing allegation has led to misdemeanor charges of hazing and assault against more than a dozen fraternity members.