Police: 2 beat kids, forced them into hourslong punishments

MANNINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Police say a West Virginia couple hit their six children with belts and metal objects and forced them to do push-ups and squats as punishment.

News outlets report Mannington police on Sunday arrested Bashtlee Efaw and her husband, Richard Douglas Efaw.

Police Chief Brian Stewart says sometimes the punishment would last from the time the children arrived home from school until they went to bed. He says the children complained of knee pain after being forced to do as many as 500 squats.

The children, who range in age from 5 to 15, were placed under the care of Child Protective Services.

The Efaws each are charged with child abuse resulting in great injury. They remained jailed Monday. Jail records didn't indicate whether they have an attorney.