Police charge Kentucky teacher with sodomy of female student

HENDERSON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky teacher has been charged with sodomy, accused of repeatedly engaging in sexual acts with an underage girl in a public school classroom.

News outlets report 27-year-old Evan M. Harvey was suspended from being a teacher and football coach in the Daviess County school district after police charged him with third-degree sodomy Thursday.

But the charge against him relates to his time in the Henderson County School District last year. A 16-year-old student told police they had consexual sexual relations. She said Harvey would move a cabinet to block school security cameras. She said Harvey also messaged her on Snapchat and flirted with her at school.

Harvey denied having sexual contact with her.

A Daviess County schools official says the accusations don't involve Daviess students.