Private West Virginia college hires new president

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — A private West Virginia university has hired a new president.

Wheeling University says in a statement that Ginny Favede will become its 13th president. She has served as chairwoman of the university's Board of Trustees since July.

She replaces Michael Mihalyo, who served a little over a year as president and was placed on leave in August.

Wheeling University cut more than half its academic programs this fall due to financial concerns. It will resume offering majors in biology, engineering science and English in January. The school also will reinstate five sports teams starting next fall.

Earlier this year, the school changed its name from Wheeling Jesuit University and ended its affiliation with the Jesuit order while maintaining its Roman Catholic identity.