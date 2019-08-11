Project mean new housing for 2K Indiana University students

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — More than 2,000 Indiana University students have new campus housing after a mold outbreak pushed up renovations at two dormitories.

The renovations to the Foster Quad and McNutt Quad residence halls were originally set to take place throughout the 2020-2021 academic year.

But The Indianapolis Star reports the $56 million project that includes replacing heating, venting and air-conditioning systems was moved up after mold was found in both buildings last fall.

IU spokesman Chuck Carney says the buildings closed for that work in May. They're expected to re-open before the start of the 2020-2021 academic year.

Carney says the school contracted with off-campus apartments to house more than 2,000 students who would have stayed in the two residence halls.

The university also made other on-campus dorms available to students.

