Public universities' classified staff move toward strike

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The bargaining team representing thousands of classified staff at Oregon's seven public universities has declared an impasse in contract negotiations.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports declaring an impasse means both the union and management have until Friday to submit a final contract offers. After that, there's a 30-day cooling off period during which negotiations are scheduled to continue and workers can give notice of a strike.

SEIU 503 represents staff including library technicians, office workers and custodial staff.

Members of the SEIU 503 bargaining team say the universities aren't offering a fair contract and cite concerns over salary increases, proposals related to layoffs and workplace bullying.

Oregon Public Universities spokeswoman Di Saunders says the universities want to be fair to the union while also considering the impacts on students.