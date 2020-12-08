RYB: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) _ RYB Education Inc. (RYB) on Monday reported a loss of $7.1 million in its third quarter.

The Beijing-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The provider of early childhood education services posted revenue of $32.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, RYB said it expects revenue in the range of $42 million to $43 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $2.77. A year ago, they were trading at $5.57.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RYB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RYB