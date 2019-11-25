Rampant stomach virus closes elementary school

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — The rapid spread of a stomach virus through the Greater Albany School District has forced the closure of an elementary school.

The Gazette-Times reported Monday that the school district in Linn County has been struggling to contain the spread of the virus, which causes vomiting and diarrhea.

The district worked to disinfect all its buildings over the weekend but decided to keep Periwinkle Elementary School closed on Monday after consulting with the Linn County Health Department.

Students are urged to stay home for 48 hours after symptoms have passed and parents are being asked to enforce strict handwashing policies at home.

