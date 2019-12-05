S Carolina teacher accused of trafficking prescription drugs

FORT MILL, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina science teacher has been charged with trafficking a prescription drug used to treat anxiety.

Aleksander Doughty, 23, also is charge with driving under the influence and possessing marijuana, news outlets report. The seventh grade R.H. Fulmer Middle teacher was spotted swerving between lanes late last week and pulled over, according to a Fort Mill police report. Doughty smelled of alcohol and told an officer that he'd had two beers at a nearby bar, it says.

A breathalyzer test showed he was within the legal limit to drive. When asked to take another test, the report says Doughty admitted to smoking marijuana before being pulled over. A search of his car uncovered 286 Xanax pills, about 5 grams of marijuana and about three grams of hash oil. Police also found $620 in cash.

Doughty has since posted bail and been released from custody. The school district said he has been placed on paid administrative leave. He's set to appear in court in January. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.