School district: Security lapses let man enters classroom

PORT ORANGE, Fla. (AP) — School officials in central Florida are investigating lapses in security that allowed a homeless man armed with a knife make it into a classroom.

Interim Volusia County Schools Superintendent Tim Egnor said Wednesday that the district will be retraining principals and campus advisers on security protocols.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports 51-year-old Derek Marlowe told a Spruce Creek High School resource officer he did the school a favor last week by testing campus security.

Authorities say staff members were slow to call a lock down. Marlowe encountered several unlocked doors on his way to a first-period economics class. He sat down and the teacher pressed a classroom panic button.

Marlowe was charged with trespassing on school grounds, campus disruption and disorderly conduct. Records don’t list a lawyer for him.