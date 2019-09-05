School district has funding for officers, not for squad cars

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A northern Tennessee school district wants a resource officer in each of its schools but a commission needs to approve funding for those officer's patrol vehicles.

The Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle reports that Clarksville-Montgomery County applied for a state grant under the Tennessee Safe Schools Act, which set aside $20 million for schools to hire resource officers.

Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson says the grant will cover the hiring of six officers for the six elementary schools that don't have one but the grant won't cover the patrol cars.

Fuson asked the Montgomery County Commission Tuesday for $158,000 to buy the vehicles. Fuson says the cars are from the Missouri Highway Patrol and are fully equipped with about 60,000 miles on them.

The commission will vote on the funding next week.

