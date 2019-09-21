School district hopes 4-day week bolsters staff retention

SPOKANE, Mo. (AP) — Spokane School District has adopted a four-day week starting this fall to boost staff recruitment and retention.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the district can't offer salaries as high as neighboring districts because it is small and lacks resources.

Students attend classes Tuesday through Friday with longer work days.

Spokane Superintendent Della Bell-Freeman says this allows the district to offer more benefits to current and future employees. Those benefits include three-day weekends, fewer work days overall and more family and free time.

State lawmakers permitted this option for districts facing tough choices during an economic downturn in 2010, when state funding was limited.

Since then, 61 districts have transitioned to a four-day week, including Spokane and 27 other districts this year.

___

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com