School holds diversity session over students' slave costume

WARREN, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey high school held diversity-education sessions after learning students dressed as an African American slave and owner at a Halloween party.

The Courier News reports about 150 students participated in an optional diversity session at Watchung Hills Regional High School in Warren on Wednesday.

District Superintendent Dr. Elizabeth Jewett wrote a letter Tuesday condemning the actions of the two students who attended an off-campus Halloween event, one in blackface and the other holding a whip.

School officials say that while the costumers were worn outside of school and the party was not affiliated with the district, they will be investigating the matter in partnership with law enforcement.

The district says they hopes the sessions held during students' free periods is the first step to addressing the issue.