School in the UP says no decision made on Indian nicknames

MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) — A school board in the Upper Peninsula is holding its first meeting since a committee recommended that Marquette Senior High School stop using the nicknames Redmen and Redettes.

The issue isn't on the official agenda Monday. But it could come up during public comments or during remarks by school board members.

A special committee in December said dropping Redmen and Redettes would be consistent with the opinions of nationally recognized Native American groups.

"At this time, the board has not made any decisions regarding the district nickname," Superintendent William Saunders said on the district's website.

“There are many voices that have not been heard and each is important. Ideally, the intent is to seek solutions that improve the school climate and culture while keeping our community united behind a school system everyone can be proud to support," Saunders said.

The committee included Marquette graduates, parents of students or alumni and the interim director of the Northern Michigan University Center for Native American Studies.