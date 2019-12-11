School-sponsored raccoon hunt generates complaints

PATTON, Mo. (AP) — A southeast Missouri school district was flooded with complaints over the latest school-sponsored raccoon hunt, a tradition that dates back 37 years.

The Banner Press reports reports that more than 2,200 people across the country signed an online petition to this weekend's hunt in which 94 raccoons were brought in.

FFA adviser Sarah Burgfeld says she and other officials in the Meadow Heights district received so many phone calls and emails that she filed a harassment complaint with the Bollinger County Sheriff's Department. Burgfeld said a number of those who protested the hunt did so with name-calling and vulgarity.

She says the event generally raises between $500 and $600, although that's not the focus. She says hunting provides “multi-generational, traditional bonding.”

Jack Coomer, president of Castor River Coon Hunters, says the raccoons either went home with the hunters or were given to a man who utilizes them for food and their pelts.