https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/education/article/Shooting-near-college-leaves-1-man-dead-1-wounded-14497535.php
Shooting near college leaves 1 man dead, 1 wounded
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — State police say a shooting near a college in southern Pennsylvania has left a Philadelphia man dead and another wounded.
But it's not clear what sparked the shooting, which occurred around 8:15 p.m. Sunday a few blocks away from the campus of Shippensburg University.
State police say the body of 21-year-old Shakur Myers was found near a vehicle. The wounded victim, 21-year-old Samir Stevenson, was flown to a hospital and remains in critical condition.
It's not yet known if either victim attended the university.
