South Carolina hiring Mike Bobo as offensive coordinator

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina is hiring ex-Colorado State coach Mike Bobo as its new offensive coordinator.

The school's Board of Trustees released an agenda of a meeting Tuesday where one item for approval was “R. Michael Bobo Employment Agreement."

Bobo has spent the past five seasons at Colorado State, going 28-35 during his time there. He had taken the team to three straight bowl games before going 3-9 and 4-8 the past two seasons.

He resigned last week after reaching a financial settlement with Colorado State.

Bobo, 45, is close friends with South Carolina coach Will Muschamp. The two were teammates at Georgia in 1993 and 1994.

Bobo will be charged with perking up a South Carolina offense that finished 96th nationally and 11th in the Southeastern Conference with 371 yards a game.

