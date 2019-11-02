St. Norbert president stepping down after school year

DE PERE, Wis. (AP) — The president of St. Norbert College in De Pere is retiring after the school year.

Brian Bruess has led the four-year Catholic liberal arts institution since June 2017. He says while his decision is probably unexpected to most, he says the college is in "exceptional shape" with faculty who are "wildly talented" and committed to their students.

School officials have not finalized details about the search process for a new president.

St. Norbert has an enrollment of about 2,200 undergraduate and graduate students.