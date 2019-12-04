Teacher accused of having sex with son's teenage friend

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A special education teacher in Florida's Panhandle is accused of having a sexual relationship with her son's teenage friend.

Susan Weddle, 40, was arrested Monday and faces multiple charges, including lewd and lascivious behavior and sexual assault, according to Escambia County court records.

Weddle, resigned Monday from her job as a learning resource specialist, according to Escambia County School District Superintendent Malcolm Thomas. She had worked there for 11 months and worked as an elementary school teacher before that.

‘’We will not have any tolerance for a teacher that crosses that line," Thomas told the Pensacola News Journal. ‘’Allegations of crossing the line sexually with a student are some of the most serious allegations that a teacher can face."

A friend of Weddle's son admitted to authorities last month that he had been in a sexual relationship with her for more than a year. police said.

He said he was 15 and she was 39 when they began their relationship. He estimated they had sex “several hundred times'' at the beach, her house, his home and her vehicle.

A high school guidance counselor notified authorities in November of a possible relationship between the two, a report said.

A lawyer for Weddle isn't listed on court records.