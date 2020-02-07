Teen pleads guilty to murder in Colorado school shooting

Maria and John Castillo, mother and father of Kendrick Castillo, who was killed in a shooting at STEM School in Highlands Ranch, arrive at Douglas County District Court on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 in Castle Rock, Colo. Defendant Alec McKinney, whose birth name is Maya, is Douglas County District Court for arraignment. McKinney faces 43 charges, including first-degree murder, for his role in the STEM school shooting that killed 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo and injured eight others.

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (AP) — The younger of two students charged in a school shooting in suburban Denver that killed a classmate pleaded guilty on Friday.

Alec McKinney, 16, pleaded guilty to 17 felonies, including a first-degree murder charge, under a plea deal, the 18th Judicial District Attorney's office said.

In December, a judge ruled that McKinney would be prosecuted as an adult in the May 7, 2019, shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch that killed Kendrick Castillo, 18.

Devon Erickson, 19, has pleaded not guilty to the same charges McKinney faced in the shooting. Erickson's lawyers have portrayed McKinney as the ringleader who pressured Erickson to participate.

Castillo was among the students who rushed Erickson after authorities say he pulled out his gun in a classroom.