Tennessee governor picks 9 for charter school commission

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee has selected nine members for a new Tennessee commission to oversee appeals in the charter school authorization process.

The appointments announced by Lee's office Monday come under a new law that upends the practice of the state Board of Education handling charter school appeals.

The picks include: Memphis Education Fund CEO Terence Patterson, former FedEx counsel Christine Richards, development firm founder and partner Derwin Sisnett, former Nashville school board member Mary Pierce, attorney and former state Board of Education member Wendy Tucker, private investment platform managing partner and Teach For America board member David Hanson, former state Rep. Eddie Smith, former Reagan administration White House communications director and ex-Chattanooga Times Free Press executive director Tom Griscom and Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine.