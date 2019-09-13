Tennessee unveils voucher rules, prepping for 2020 rollout

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Top education officials say they are preparing to implement Tennessee's newly enacted voucher law a full year ahead of schedule while unveiling key requirements surrounding the closely-watched program.

Earlier this year, Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed off on legislation that diverts tax dollars to private education and allows participating families to receive debit cards up to $7,300 in state education money each year.

Lee then quickly expressed support of implementing the program ahead of the originally scheduled 2021-2022 school year and instructed the education department to ensure the voucher expansion would be ready by next year.

Under the new rules , the state would be allowed to contract some or all portions of the program to a private contractor. They also require establishing an online and telephone anonymous fraud reporting service.