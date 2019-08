The Latest: LSU gives all-clear after armed intruder report

A Baton Rouge City Constable's Office officer with a weapon walks near two LSU police vehicles and Constables Office units parked in between the LSU Student Union and Coates Hall,during investigation of a possible armed intruder in Coates Hall, Tuesday, August 20, 2019.(Travis Spradling/The Advocate via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Latest on reports of an intruder at Louisiana State University (all times local):

5:15 p.m.

Louisiana State University officials have given the all-clear after a report of an armed intruder on campus.

LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard says a shelter-in-place order is over and authorities have determined there was no threat. He says the university is returning to normal operations after police conducted a room-by-room search of Coates Hall and found no threat.

Ballard says LSU officials were aware of a plainclothes police officer who had a visible gun on his belt and was in the building for an event at the time of the report. But officials said they do not know if that's what prompted the report of a gun.

4:05 p.m.

Officials at Louisiana State University say no shots have been fired and there are no injuries after reports of an armed intruder on campus.

The university posted on its Twitter feed Tuesday afternoon that an armed intruder had been reported at Coates Hall. In a later tweet, the university said the situation is "ongoing" and asked people to continue to avoid the area or "remain in a safe place."

Classes are not in session at the state's flagship university, but many students have been moving back to the school after summer break.

Police cordoned off an area around the building with tape and several officers were present, but life on the campus appeared to go on without disruption.

3:20 p.m.

Officials at Louisiana State University say an armed intruder has been reported on campus.

The university's police posted a message Tuesday on Twitter saying an armed intruder had been reported in Coates Hall and police are on the scene.

The message tells students and others on the Baton Rouge campus to run, hide or fight.

The message also was posted to the top of the university's website.