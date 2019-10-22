The Latest: Possible suspect in shooting near school caught

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on a shooting near a Northern California high school (all times local):

11:05 a.m.

Police say a potential suspect has been captured after a shooting near a high school in Northern California wounded one person.

Santa Rosa police Sgt. Summer Gloeckner says authorities are searching the Ridgway High School campus Tuesday for any other possible suspects.

Police said the shooting was originally reported on campus but are now saying it was close to the school.

TV footage from a helicopter showed a boy or man being led away in handcuffs while students were taken out of a building and searched.

Authorities say a male victim was shot once, reportedly in the abdomen, but his condition isn't immediately known.

Police tweeted that they're looking for the gunman's weapon. They previously said it was a handgun.

Officials have locked down the school as well as nearby Santa Rosa High School and Santa Rosa Junior College.

___

10 a.m.

Police say a shooting at a high school in Northern California has injured one person and set off a search for the suspect.

Santa Rosa police Sgt. Summer Gloeckner told the Press Democrat newspaper that it "doesn't appear to be an active shooter situation."

She says a male victim was injured and being treated at a hospital but didn't release more details about his condition.

Gloeckner says the shooting happened Tuesday morning on the campus of Ridgway High School in Santa Rosa, about 55 miles (89 kilometers) north of San Francisco.

Officials have locked down the school, as well as nearby Santa Rosa High School and the Santa Rosa Junior College.

School district officials couldn't immediately be reached.