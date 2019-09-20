U of M president criticizes hiring of lawmaker for temp job

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel has criticized the hiring of a legislator for a temporary job at the school's Institute on the Environment.

Democratic Rep. Jamie Long, of Minneapolis, resigned from a clean energy research position this month amid questions over whether it was created specifically for him. Long disputed that and denied any wrongdoing.

But Gabel said Friday in a letter to the Republican chairman of the Senate Higher Education Committee, Paul Anderson, of Plymouth, that Long's hiring "put at risk a core value" of university. She says the institute must "avoid even the appearance of partisanship or a conflict of interest." She says the institute will now hold its hiring practices to a higher standard.

Anderson says he appreciates that the university is taking the issue seriously